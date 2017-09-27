Blac Chyna Seeks $10 Million After Revenge Porn Mediation Fails, Rob Kardashian Refuses To Pay

It’s on! Blac Chyna is reportedly ready to go all out on her bid to make Rob Kardashian pay for his controversial revenge porn. This is after their much-awaited mediation face-off allegedly did not go as smoothly as planned.

On Tuesday, Radar Online reported that the Rob & Chyna stars have finally met face-to-face in court to address their revenge porn case. Unfortunately, the mediation took a different turn and ended up with even more complications for both parties.

According to the gossip site, Blac Chyna was gunning for a whopping $10 million to settle the revenge porn case. However, Rob Kardashian reportedly refused to give his baby mama’s demand.

An insider also revealed to the outlet that the ex-couple did not say a single word to each other during their face-off.

Interestingly, Blac Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom took to Twitter and posted a snap believed to be taken shortly after meeting with Rob Kardashian and his lawyers.

The celebrity attorney posed next to Blac Chyna in front of a Bentley and captioned it with a cryptic message, “DO NOT disrespect my client. I got your back, @BlacChyna. Stay tuned for chapter 2, y’all.”

Although no further details were revealed, many assumed that Bloom’s tweet was referring to Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s failed revenge porn mediation.

There were claims that the Arthur George owner balked at Blac Chyna’s $10 million demand because of his momager, Kris Jenner. An alleged source told Radar Online that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was the real holdup in the deal.

The same source also noted that the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch was in-charge of Rob’s finances, adding that she controls anything money-related for him.

“A settlement was discussed but Rob had to call his mom Kris for approval for the deal, and she didn’t respond.”

Apparently, the 61-year-old socialite was not able to make her son’s financial decision at that time because it was the same day that news about Khloe Kardashian’s rumored pregnancy broke.

Aside from the revenge porn settlement, Kris Jenner was also the one who got the final say in Rob Kardashian’s custody deal with Blac Chyna, it has been alleged. The gossip site revealed that Kris had to approve the $20,000 monthly child support by his son for Dream.

“Kris had to approve when Chyna was given $20,000 a month by Rob for Dream. She controls everything for him.”

Now that the revenge porn mediation seemingly failed, Blac Chyna is reportedly determined to file a lawsuit against Rob Kardashian unless he pays $10 million.

