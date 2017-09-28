‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon Might Not Complete Latest Installment, Gibbs May Bid Farewell Soon

Mark Harmon’s presence in NCIS Season 15 is more than enough proof that he is still a part of the hit CBS show. However, a new report claims that even though the Hollywood superstar is still reprising his iconic role, he might not complete the whole season.

Despite earlier reports claiming that he’s leaving the action police procedural television series, Mark Harmon returned to NCIS Season 15 as Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. But while his return seemingly slammed all the exit rumors, it may not be all rainbows and butterflies for his character who may still eventually depart the show.

It can be recalled that Mark Harmon (Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs) was held captive in Paraguay during the NCIS Season 14 finale. Being held prisoner by the rebels will reportedly change his character, which is believed to be the creator’s hint that the 66-year-old actor will be leaving the CBS show soon.

Despite the whispers and speculations of his upcoming departure, Mark Harmon has one main reason to stay — he is still under contract. However, if he is indeed suffering from a serious illness, changes in the script could be done for him to get an earlier break to focus more on his alleged frail condition.

Just like any other rumors regarding Mark Harmon’s health and alleged exit, this has yet to be verified.

Worries about Mark Harmon’s health all started when fans noticed that he was looking extra thin in NCIS Season 14. Although the concerns for his condition never really stopped, the Certain Prey actor gave fans a sigh of relief after revealing that he still keeps himself active and in shape.

Mark Harmon’s revelation slammed speculations that he might be too weak to reprise his role. Although the NCIS Season 15 actor can no longer do what he used to do when he was younger, he reassured fans that he’s taking good care of himself.

For now, it is safe to say that Mark Harmon is very much a part of NCIS Season 15. Whether the actor is having some health issues or not, it seems that he will not allow it to hinder himself from doing what he loves to do, which is acting.

Mark Harmon has kept mum about the real status of his health.

Catch Mark Harmon in NCIS Season 15 every Tuesday on CBS at 8 pm.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]