‘Fixer Upper’ Ending: What Really Happened? A New Report Suggests Money Is Involved, But Is There More To It?

It was announced today that after five successful seasons of the hit HGTV show Fixer Upper, the upcoming fifth season of the show will be the last for Chip and Joanna Gaines. And while the couple tried to play it off as it being something that simply happened, a new report suggests that money was the main motivating factor behind the sudden decision to end the show.

According to E! News, the Fixer Upper ending announcement has more behind it than meets the eye. When Joanna said that she wanted to “shore up” the weak parts of her business, E! News implied that it’s because Chip and Joanna’s finances in certain parts of their multi-faceted Magnolia business have been faltering. Therefore, in an attempt to “work it out” with their business, and to make sure that they were making the most money possible, the Gaines’ decided that it was best to put the show to rest while working other things out with their business.

Now, this, of course, is simply a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt. E! News, however, has their full story with an accompanying video, on their website, which you can check out above. In the meantime, check out the official Fixer Upper announcement below.

But according to the Kansas City Star, there are more reasons why the Fixer Upper couple will no longer be on our TV screens: because they’ve had so much controversy over the past few months — mostly due, in no small part, to the rumors about their marriage falling apart (which Chip denied on Twitter), their alignment with controversial pastor Jimmy Seibert (who opposes same-sex marriage and views homosexuality as a sin), the lawsuit against Chip Gaines from his former business partners, and the persistent rumors that Joanna was leaving the show.

Whatever the truth behind Fixer Upper ending, fans will certainly miss the show.

Are you sad that Fixer Upper is ending?

