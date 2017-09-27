‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke And Ridge To Reunite? Bill Breaks Down

Up next on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill’s reckless actions have caused him to lose his wife, Brooke. As she leaves her husband, will Brooke reunite with Ridge? Meanwhile, Bill is breaking down after losing his wife, his company and his son.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has decided to end her marriage to Bill (Don Diamont). What he did was too much for her that she can no longer trust him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke might be heading back to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Brooke confides to Ridge about Bill, and Ridge will be a crying shoulder for her at this trying time. TVOvermind said Ridge will decide that he wants his ex back, which is not going to be a good news for Bill.

Bill hits rock bottom and is going to break down. He tries to convince Brooke to just take time if she needs it. However, Brooke said his actions are connected to their marriage, and even though she loves him, she has to leave him.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be Bill’s source of comfort. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will tell Bill that it is okay for him to be vulnerable and emotional, but that he does not have to go through this alone. Steffy does not approve of what Liam (Scott Clifton) is doing to his father and at the Spencer Publications so she is siding with Bill. She is hoping to make peace between them, but it seems it is not going to happen in the near future. Bill may be willing to compromise now, but later on, he will think that someone needs to pay.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Thorne Forrester has been recast. Former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher is going to play the character previously portrayed by Winsor Harmon on and off from 1996 to 2016. According to Daytime Confidential, Ingo was initially booked for an 11-day stint, but executive producer and head writer Brad Bell decided to give him a contract role. Harmon announced the surprising recast over the weekend via Twitter.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

