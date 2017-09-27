‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 To Cast Seven New Characters: What Roles Will They Play In The Great War?

Game of Thrones Season 8 is gradually coming along as new reports reveal that showrunners are looking for seven actors and actresses to be added to the cast for the show’s final season.

Sources told GoT-dedicated website Watchers on the Wall that HBO is looking for seven people to play additional characters in the upcoming new season of the company’s highest-grossing TV series.

In August, the Hollywood Reporter revealed that filming is set to begin in October and could “run as late as August 2018” based on statements of unnamed sources.

Now, a recent update on the highly anticipated Game of Thrones Season 8 state that more characters will be added to the current cast roster, which will include a mercenary who is described to be “an authoritative, fit, cool and charismatic military type.”

Based on the article, the show is looking for someone between ages 35 and 50 who can ride a horse to start rehearsing in October and return for filming on the week of December 11 and once in May and June 2018.

While there hasn’t been an official word on what the addition of this character will mean for the show, the Watchers think it might be a member of the Golden Company.

In Season 7, Euron Greyjoy went running from the encounter at Dragon Pit to fetch the sellsword company in Essos and may engage in a battle in the Great War in Game of Thrones Season 8.

GoT Season 8 is also looking to hire actors for three minor roles in the North including a Northern farmer aged 25 to 35 years old who is “a straightforward honest man of simple tastes”; a “sassy and attractive” woman aged between 18 and 25 who can pull off “a good, memorable one-scene part in one episode” with a lead cast member; and a Northern sentry aged 18 to 25 who has “great timing” and will act with another leading cast.

Previously, the Inquisitr reported that Game of Thrones Season 8 is casting two child actors, including a girl that seem to have similar traits with fan-favorite Lyanna Mormont. Top guesses reveal that this particular actress might be part of a flashback to a major character with the same name: Jon Snow’s birth mother, Lyanna Stark.

Elsewhere, showrunners are also looking for an actor aged between 35 and 50 to play a sailor, which might mean there would be a scene in Season 8 that brings viewers back to the Iron Islands. The actor for this particular role should have “a weathered face and strong presence.”

Finally, Game of Thrones Season 8 is looking to add two more guards in the cast roster: one who is in his 20s and another in his 30s. The younger guard is expected to be “very fit” and should be “able to handle himself in any fight.”

There was no mention of any identifying traits like an accent or race, so the Watchers believe this could be a minor character who could pop up anywhere. It might even be an opening for a celebrity cameo like the one in Season 7 featuring Ed Sheeran.

The other guard is expected to be “tall, and athletic with a military feel.” On top of that, the show is looking for a white actor for the role who will begin shooting scenes on November 1 and 2 in Spain.

There hasn’t been any official word from the company or showrunners about this Game of Thrones Season 8 casting update although the Watchers on the Wall have been known to share credible news about the show in the past. Still, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt.

[Featured Image by HBO]