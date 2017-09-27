Khloe Kardashian Pregnant! Star Expecting First Baby After Kylie’s Pregnancy News, How Far Long Is She?

After finding out that Khloe Kardashian was officially dating Tristan Thompson, most of her fans were not too happy about it. The Cleveland Cavaliers star just had a baby with Instagram model Jordan Craig at the time, so romancing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star right after their split didn’t sound right. Now, reports are claiming that Kylie Jenner’s older sister and the professional basketball player are welcoming their own baby soon.

Following Kylie Jenner’s shocking pregnancy bombshell, another member of the family is reportedly expecting her first child as well. Khloe Kardashian has always been vocal about wanting a baby even before when she was married to Lamar Odom. Unfortunately, the television personality encountered more problems than progress in getting pregnant at the time.

However, new reports revealed that Khloe Kardashian finally has a bun in the oven and she is reportedly about four months along in her pregnancy.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to comment on these claims.

My King A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 26, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

Although most people would not admit it, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series has become everyone’s obsession. Viewers got hooked with finding out what’s going on with these reality stars’ lives especially now that they are all old enough to start their own families.

Khloe Kardashian has had her share of failed relationships, but that does not mean that the 33-year-old will just throw in the towel and give up on love. With her very public split from ex-husband Lamar Odom, Kim Kardashian-West’s younger sister has learned to keep her relationship as private as possible to protect it. But being a popular television personality dating a famous professional basketball player, their romance was definitely bound to be known by all.

Khloe Kardashian is evidently very much in love with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson, and many are convinced that she may be ready to take their relationship to the next level, especially now that they are reportedly expecting their first child together.

This is certainly not the first time that Khloe Kardashian has faced pregnancy rumors. The reality star has previously revealed that she and her man have been talking about getting married and having a baby. The blonde beauty has also been spotted numerous times sporting a massive rock on that specific finger, sparking rumors that she was already engaged to Tristan Thompson.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]