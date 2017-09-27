Kim Kardashian: Kylie Jenner, Khloe Carrying Sister’s Baby In New Conspiracy Theory

Kim Kardashian is already said to welcome her third child to the world through the help of a surrogate next year, but who exactly is the woman carrying the baby?

A new conspiracy has been swirling on social media with fans wondering why Kim Kardashian has been so secretive about information regarding her third child.

The reality star, as seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has never ruled out the idea of her sisters carrying a child for her.

In fact, during the most recent series of the show, Kim Kardashians called Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, asking the basketball player if he’d be okay with the idea of his girlfriend carrying her child, which the NBA star was fine with.

Thousands of Kardashian fans are under the impression that Kylie and Khloe Kardashian could potentially be carrying babies for their sister to complete her family once and for all, Hollywood Life reports.

Kim has often stressed that she would consider the idea of having at least two more children, and to now know that both Kylie and Khloe are expecting children, fans find it quite the coincidence that both siblings have conceived at around the same time.

On top of that, the fact that the Kardashians have been so discreet about Kim’s plans to expand her family seems rather strange for a family that is so open and public about their personal lives.

Another fan stressed that if it’s not Kylie Jenner who is Kim Kardashian’s surrogate, it would have to be Khloe, having seen in a recent episode of the show that she had agreed to the idea of carrying her sister’s child if it was to come down to that.

Of course, this is nothing more than conspiracy reports at this given point.

While Kylie is believed to be five months pregnant, Khloe Kardashian is almost three months along.

Initial reports claimed that Kim would be expecting her third child by either the end of January or early February, so in regard to Kylie’s pregnancy, she could very well be Kim Kardashian’s surrogate.

But what do you think? Are fans looking too deep into this or have they stumbled upon something that seems rather truthful?

