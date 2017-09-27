Rasheeda, Kirk Frost Separate: ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Talks Dating New Men Ahead Of Divorce

Rasheeda has confirmed that she has officially separated from Kirk Frost, whom she had been married to for nine years.

The rapper-turned-reality star revealed in an interview with Dish Nation on September 25 that her relationship with Frost had started to fizzle for several months now.

Shooting scenes for the most recent Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta series was extremely difficult on Rasheeda since she would go on to learn about her husband’s cheating affair with former stripper Jasmine Washington.

While Rasheeda may have been able to overlook the supposed fact that the love of her life had cheated on her, she was stunned upon learning that the 38-year-old had conceived a love child with the woman, which ultimately tore their marriage apart.

Rasheeda admits that after the scandal being played on television, she tried her best to keep her relationship with Kirk strong but it came incredibly difficult and eventually she realized she wanted a new beginning.

The 35-year-old admits that she’s still co-parenting her children with Kirk, and as far as their kids are concerned, they have a very good relationship, but that’s all that they share between one another right now.

Rasheeda certainly has plans to follow through with an upcoming divorce, but separating herself from Kirk Frost is the first move in seeing how the family as a whole adjusts to the lifestyle of no longer seeing their parents under one roof.

From the way it’s looking, Rasheeda knows that moving on with her life and getting a divorce is the right move forward, but, as she’s previously said, throwing away a relationship that has lasted as long as it did isn’t always that easy.

For what sources know, Rasheeda and Kirk are on a trial separation right now.

The reality star has actually enjoyed the thought of starting a new chapter in her life, and while she still cares for Kirk, she knows that getting back with him while carrying the baby drama with her is only going to hurt her more in the long run.

It would be impossible for Rasheeda to care for her kids and worry about the love child on a daily basis.

