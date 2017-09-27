‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Bachelor’s Party Goes Into Full Swing, Abigail’s Relief Won’t Last For Long

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease more drama in Salem as the wedding draws nearer. The bachelor’s party will turn out to be disastrous, but matters will eventually be resolved. The same goes for the hurdles Abigail will face prior to her wedding date.

The Celebration Begins

Days of our Lives spoilers tease it’s going the couples will head out to have fun before their wedding day. Abigail (Marci Miller) will have last minute annulment issues. Fortunately, Justin (Wally Kurth) and Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) will help her iron everything out so the wedding can go as planned. Abigail will feel relieved after Justin handles last-minute problems. However, it’s just the calm before the storm.

Andre (Thaao Penghlis) will throw a bachelor’s party for Chad (Billy Flynn). Andre’s elaborate plans for Chad’s party is not exactly what the groom expected, and spoilers tease he will excuse himself to hit the pub with the rest of the gang for Paul’s party.

While at the pub, Sonny’s (Freddie Smith) wedding jitters slowly fade away when he overhears the conversation between Paul (Christopher Sean) and the stripper. Prior Days of Our Lives spoilers revealed Paul’s former lover happens to be the stripper at the bachelor party. Paul will decline the stripper’s offer, and his loyalty will make Sonny feel more confident about marrying the man.

In the latest #DAYS, Sonny has a painfully honest discussion with Paul about Will.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/ejEkSHBIV0 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 26, 2017

A Wedding Present

Abigail’s relief over the wedding preparations won’t last for long since Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) will be in Salem. His appearance would be a huge threat for Abigail, but his revelations will have a bigger impact on Sonny.

Sonny wants to believe Will is alive somewhere, and they will try their best to make Ben talk. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Paul will ask Marlena to talk to Ben. If there’s someone in town who is capable of handling the situation, it would be her.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Marlena will agree to the task. Chatting with Ben will prove to be a difficult feat –the guy is one of her most challenging cases after all. Ben will try to talk in riddles, but Marlena will find a significant clue which could lead them to Will.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next two weeks teased a trip to Memphis, Ben might be the one to reveal what happened to Will.

This week on #DAYS, a nightmare wedding crasher brings Chad and Abigail and Sonny and Paul's double wedding to a halt. pic.twitter.com/sFtQTZRFPO — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]