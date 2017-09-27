’90 Day Fiance’ Star Danielle Mullins Starts Nursing School, Fans Wonder About Criminal Past

90 Day Fiance star Danielle Mullins might have ended up divorced, but that doesn’t mean that her life isn’t going great for her. In Touch Weekly shared that Danielle has now moved on and is going to nursing school. It turns out that Danielle is now hitting the books.

One thing that confused fans was the fact that Danielle Mullins has a criminal past, which means she might not be able to become a nurse. She was asked about it and she had a response to them. Danielle’s excuse was actually a pretty good one. She said, “My criminal charges don’t count because they are misdemeanors, not felonies.”

If you don’t know what they are talking about, back in 2004 Danielle Mullins got in trouble for writing a bad check. Danielle explained that she had stopped payment on a check and then the person tried to cash it. She made it sound like it was all a big misunderstanding. She was charged with felony theft and felony fraud; however, the felony charges were dropped eventually. Danielle did have to pay fines and also do counseling. She hasn’t been in any trouble with the law since then and since it wasn’t a felony it looks like her dream of becoming a nurse may just come true.

Now, Danielle Mullins has moved on from Mohamed and is doing her own thing. She has shared that she is dating, but the new guy hasn’t been revealed yet. Danielle is now going to nursing school and working on making herself a better person. It sounds like things are finally really improving for her and fans are happy to see that for Danielle. Now that she is not with Mohamed, it would be pretty surprising if she ends up on the show again in the future.

