Dakota Johnson Uses Fashion To Change ‘Fifty Shades’ Reputation, Mom Takes Priority Over Dating & Boyfriend

Dakota Johnson did not think that starring in Fifty Shades franchise will mark her reputation that much. Based on an erotic trilogy, the movies did not get reviewed very well. As this was the movie that put Dakota Johnson, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, on the map as an actress, this was not a good start for her. But it looks like the 27-year-old actress is using fashion as a way to turn her reputation around.

The 27-year-old Hollywood actress recently appeared in the Gucci Bloom commercial, which solidified her status in high fashion. She strengthened this connection with the brand by wearing the designer dress at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards Italia at the Teatro Alla Scala during Milan Fashion Week.

“The beauty exposed her decolletage and her smooth complexion in the number, which was intricately adorned with beading at her bust,” reports Daily Mail.

The dress not only sealed her reputation as a fashion-forward Hollywood starlet but also as an actress who will go beyond Fifty Shades.

The first teaser for Fifty Shades Freed was released earlier this month, which showed Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan, and Anastasia Steele married. This is the last installment of the series, which both the actors are eager to be done with. The first of the series, Fifty Shades of Grey, got 25% freshness on Rotten Tomatoes while Fifty Shades Darker10%. The last movie will probably not score much higher, as it was shot at the same time as the second one.

The daughter of Melanie Griffith has shown determination in previous interviews that she will rise above the reputation that the erotic movie has set on her.

“[The Fifty Shades franchise] is not going to be my swan song. It has put my life on a path that I didn’t plan to go down, but I do feel proud of it,” she said according to Refinery29. “And the films have allowed me to do so many different projects and travel so much. In the end, Fifty Shades has plopped me in a world that I really wanted to be in.”

One thing that Dakota Johnson is not concentrating on is her dating life. About a year ago, she finally called it quits with her on-and-off boyfriend, Matthew Hitt, and have not been seen with anyone else. During the same period, she also deleted all the pictures from her Instagram, which had a lot of pictures from her personal life.

Instead, she has been spending more time with her mom, who recently went through a procedure to take care of her early stage skin cancer.

“The two actresses were seen grabbing coffee together and having a chat before sharing a warm hug as they parted ways,” reports Daily Mail.

The last time that Dakota was seen with a potential boyfriend was about three months ago in Los Angeles. Daily Mail described him to be “a very hunky male pal” and that they kept things casual. They have not been seen since then.

The next movie that Fifty Shades actress is working on is Sound of Metal, about a drummer who loses his hearing. She will star opposite Matthias Schoenaerts.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]