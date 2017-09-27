Jax Taylor Teases ‘Heated’ Spinoff Finale, Do He And Brittany Cartwright Get Engaged?

Jax Taylor recently told fans that the finale episode of his and Brittany Cartwright’s Vanderpump Rules spinoff, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, gets heated, but does that mean that they won’t be getting engaged?

On Twitter ahead of the finale of Season 1, the longtime reality star told fans that tensions will be visible during the episode but also noted that everyone goes through ups and downs in their relationships.

“Don’t forget tonight season finale of [Jax and Brittany],” Jax Taylor wrote to his fans and followers on September 26. “It gets a little heated tonight. But remember everyone goes through ups and downs.”

Jax Taylor was seen shopping for an engagement ring during the first episode of the season but as the series continued, things between him and his girlfriend, as well as her family, appeared to grow increasingly strained. In fact, during an interview with Us Weekly magazine on September 26, Taylor admitted that things didn’t exactly end the way he had hoped when filming wrapped on Season 1.

During the same interview, Jax Taylor said that while he and Brittany Cartwright are not yet engaged, despite the ongoing rumors claiming they are, he hasn’t ruled out the idea of marriage and hopes to propose to his girlfriend once they are both ready to make the commitment.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have faced breakup rumors in recent weeks, but as he explained to Us Weekly magazine, he and his girlfriend are still together. That said, they’ve been enjoying some time apart recently in an effort to get a break from their hectic schedule of filming Vanderpump Rules and working at SUR Restaurant.

In recent weeks, Jax Taylor has been hanging with his male friends as Brittany Cartwright continues to enjoy time with Scheana Marie, whom she’s grown quite close to since landing a job at SUR Restaurant last year, and recently traveled to Atlanta and San Francisco with her co-worker.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and the Cartwright family, don’t miss the Season 1 finale of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, which airs tonight, September 26, at 10:15 p.m. on Bravo TV and tune into the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules when the series returns to the network later this year.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]