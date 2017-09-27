WWE Star Ric Flair Regrets Being A Playboy: ‘I Slept With 10,000 Women’

WWE legend Ric Flair made a shocking confession — he has slept with over 10,000 women during his wrestling career. The 68-year-old hall of famer admitted that his wild playboy days is something that he truly regrets today.

While shooting for ESPN’s 30 for 30, a documentary set to air in November, Ric Flair confessed about his astonishing five-figure sexual conquest — something that he is not proud of.

According to the 16-time world champion, it’s true that he had sexual intercourse with over 10,000 different women but now he wishes he hadn’t made the public confession, particularly the shocking figure.

Ric Flair reiterated that he feels bad for his grandkids once they find out about his playboy days, adding that he now feels embarrassed about his controversial sex life during that time.

“What I said was the truth, but I feel bad now that I said some of it. Ten thousand women. I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids.”

Taking into consideration the figure he revealed, TMZ pointed out that the legendary wrestler probably slept with an average of 188 women per year (over three women per week).

Despite his love for the ladies, Ric Flair claimed that he is finally a one-woman guy, all thanks to his fiancée and longtime companion Wendy Barlow.

“I only love one now. I have never done anything since I met Wendy.”

The WWE superstar also credits his girlfriend for helping him change his way of living and turned him into a better version of himself.

Now that “Nature Boy” seems to be over his playboy days, he finally claimed that he’s ready to settle down. However, he admitted that it might take time for his fans to see how much he has changed.

“It’s going to be a hard sell overnight to say that ‘Hey, Ric Flair has changed.’ It’s going to take time, it’s going to take proof.”

He also added that right now, he’s really focused on getting well and enjoy his life with Wendy Barlow.

Last month, Ric Flair was rushed to a Georgia hospital after suffering severe abdominal pain. Initially, it was reported that the Tennessee native is dealing with a heart-related medical condition.

However, it was later clarified that the pro wrestler underwent surgery to get part of his bowel removed. Following the surgery, Ric Flair’s condition has improved dramatically.

In fact, he even shared a video of himself on Twitter, updating his fans about the progress of his recovery earlier this month.

Ric Flair’s ESPN special titled 30 for 30 is scheduled to air on Tuesday, November 7 at 10 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]