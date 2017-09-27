Kendall Jenner Planning Blake Griffin Pregnancy Ahead Of Kylie’s Baby Birth?

Kendall Jenner is beyond excited for her sister, Kylie, to become a mother at the young age of 20, but is the supermodel on the same page in wanting to start a family of her own?

Sources have made it known that things are beginning to get serious between Kendall Jenner and her supposed new beau, Blake Griffin, who the 21-year-old has allegedly been seeing for the past couple of months.

Insiders tell Hollywood Life that Kendall Jenner is happier than she’s ever been: her career is going great and she has a boyfriend that’s fully committed to their romance.

With that said, it’s been questioned whether or not Kendall would consider the idea of becoming a mother in the near future and follow in the footsteps of her younger sibling.

This is mainly because Kylie Jenner has notoriously stressed that she’s always wanted to be a young mother, and now that she’s expecting Travis Scott’s baby, she’s fulfilled her lifelong desire, but what about Kendall?

According to Hollywood Life, Kendall Jenner is the complete opposite. While she loves being with Blake and definitely sees herself having a future with him, she’s nowhere near ready of becoming a mother anytime soon.

Kendall is strictly focused on her career as a model, an insider explains, stressing that the TV personality has worked extremely hard to get to where she is today.

Having a baby now would completely ruin her image as a model at such a young age. Kendall Jenner doesn’t want to have the responsibility of taking care of a child when she’s constantly traveling all over the world as part of her full-time fashion career.

If her romance with Blake lasts for as long as she hopes it does, Kendall will definitely consider the idea of starting a family, but as of right now, she’s happy being in the dating stage and getting to know whomever she happens to be dating.

Her relationship with Griffin is getting serious, and while that may be the case, there’s no chance that Kendall Jenner will be making any sort of pregnancy announcement like her sister anytime soon, that’s for sure.

