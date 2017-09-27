‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: When Will ‘All-Out War’ End? Scott Gimple Reveals The Answer

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that the war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors will begin this season. However, when will it be over? Will the battle go for several seasons or will “All-Out War” conclude quickly? Showrunner Scott Gimple revealed the answer in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

TWD Season 8 spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the long-running AMC series.

Even though the road to getting where they are now was a long one, “All-Out War” won’t last nearly as long. Expect the battle lines to be drawn and a winner to be declared by the end of The Walking Dead Season 8. Spoilers from the showrunner confirm this. Afterward, then fans will watch the next chapter in Robert Kirkman’s story, which is based on the comic books of the same name.

If the television show follows the comics, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will be victorious. However, it will come with a price. His attempt to kill Negan fails and the villain ends up smashing the Alexandrian leader’s leg. This explains the cane seen in the trailer for The Walking Dead Season 8. Spoilers reveal that Rick will look a bit older, too. While there is going to be a time jump and he is older, Rick certainly isn’t an “old man.”

However, he does seem weathered and worn out. Living in the zombie apocalypse with limited medical care and constant battles to survive can definitely age a person.

So, what comes after Negan’s defeat in TWD? The next logical villain would probably be Alpha from The Whisperers. Scott Gimple was asked about this, but he refused to say anything. This is leading many fans to speculate that the frightening group will definitely make an appearance. They will likely show themselves at the end of the Season 8 finale.

This will build up anticipation for the long wait until the Season 9 premiere. This will also give fans plenty of time to speculate on what will happen next with Rick, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira,) and the rest of the characters.

What do you think of The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers that have been released?

