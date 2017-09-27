Are Bella Thorne And Tana Mongeau Dating? Dating Rumors Emerge After Steamy Kiss

Are Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau dating? Speculations emerged after the actress and YouTube star posted photos of themselves in a steamy kiss.

While she had been linked to several men in the past few months, the Shake It Up star has never officially been with another guy since her long-time relationship with fellow Disney alum Gregg Sulkin.

Now, people are wondering if the 19-year-old former Disney star is now in a relationship with the popular YouTube vlogger after the two posted photos of themselves engaging in a tongue-twisting kiss, according to Teen Vogue.

As it turns out, the captions and comments they included with the photos of their lip lock sparked rumors that the two are actually dating.

Details about the images of the steamy kiss, particularly the place and time it was taken, remain unknown but a previous report from the Inquisitr revealed that the pictures were first posted by Mongeau on her Instagram account over the weekend.

On Monday, Bella Thorne shared the same image with the caption, “Who’s shook,” to which Tana replied with: “Me cus I miss you baby.”

Previously, the popular YouTube star Tweeted about her desire to “date” the Famous in Love actress. Three weeks after, she revealed that “dreams do come true” after her steamy make out session with Bella. Check out their posts on Instagram and Twitter.

i want to date @bellathorne next — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 5, 2017

dreams do come true kids pic.twitter.com/pXu2BMiKfK — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) September 24, 2017

mineeee A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

This ignited comments from the social media followers of both women, with some expressing their support for Bella and Tana. One even shared more raunchy photos that support the dating rumors.

Plus, Tana Mongeau even admitted that she gets butterflies when she is with Bella Thorne in her most recent Instagram post.

u give me ???? A post shared by tanamongeau (@tanamongeau) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

On top of that, hip-hop artist Blackbear, one of the men who was linked to Bella in July, seemed to have reacted to the steamy make out session after he posted a Tweet about “getting f***ed over.”

According to Hollywood Life, this was posted right after the images of Bella and Tana’s kiss emerged online, igniting speculation that the women may have been together for quite some time now.

Still, there isn’t anything on the ladies’ posts that can confirm nor deny the rumors so it is best to take this in with a grain of salt.

Do you believe Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau are dating? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt For NYFW: The Shows, Kris Connor/Getty Images]