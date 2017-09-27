Sofia Richie: Fans Slam Lionel For Approving Scott Romance Despite History Of Cheating Past

Sofia Richie has left Lionel’s fans outraged that the music icon would let his 19-year-old daughter date a man that’s 15 years older than her.

After having confirmed their relationship last week, it didn’t take long for social media users to blast the couple and their romance by tagging Lionel Richie in their messages regarding Sofia’s decision to start seeing the 34-year-old.

Fans seemed outraged and disappointed that Lionel would have given his daughter the thumbs up to date Scott, particularly because Disick has proven himself to be quite a wild animal when it comes to the women he is linked to.

Over the past two years, since his romance with Kourtney Kardashian came to an end, Scott has made it no secret that he has slept with endless women.

On top of that, prior to hooking up with Sofia Richie, the father-of-three had been dating Bella Thorne for several months before calling it quits with her too.

Scott has infamously branded himself as a sex addict, and given the reputation he holds in Hollywood, the supposed fact that Lionel is happy with Sofia Richie dating Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend is beyond shocking.

Comments, according to Hollywood Life, included fans bashing Richie by calling him an awful parent, while another user made it known that they could never listen to the 68-year-old’s music again knowing that Sofia Richie is sleeping with Disick.

Having initially denied the relationship for weeks on end, Sofia Richie passionately made out with her new lover on a beach in Miami last week before jetting back to Los Angeles together.

It’s unclear what the Kardashians make of the news that Sofia Richie is said to be hooking up with Scott, but given the fact that none of the family members have addressed or acknowledged the relationship, it seems fair to believe that they aren’t happy about it either.

Sofia Richie and Disick have refrained from posting photos of one another on social media given the backlash they have already received from Lionel’s fans, but only time will tell whether this relationship even stands the chance to last a lifetime.

