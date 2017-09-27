Caitlyn Jenner Upset Kylie Didn’t Mention Pregnancy Amid Family Rift, Learned About Baby News Online

Caitlyn Jenner’s relationship with her daughters continues to derail as new information regarding Kylie’s pregnancy has come forward.

According to multiple sources, Kylie and her family kept Caitlyn Jenner in the dark about the pregnancy for several reasons; one of being that Jenner no longer shares a close bond with the Kardashians.

Following the endless scandals Caitlyn Jenner had put the family through, the last person Kylie and her siblings reportedly wanted to inform about the baby news was the former Olympic champion.

With the release of her memoir and publicly bashing Kris Jenner for how bad she treated her former husband throughout their two-decade marriage, as claimed by Caitlyn, the family came together, agreeing that keeping the news away from the 67-year-old seemed rather wise.

It’s further explained by Hollywood Life that the 20-year-old soon-to-be mother-of-one has been super discreet about the pregnancy and telling her father about the news could have seen the story leak to the press in a matter of days.

Caitlyn Jenner has often spilled exclusive news to the media that has angered the Kardashians, such as her frosty relationship with Kim and Khloe Kardashian, which the reality stars were supposedly annoyed about.

The duo didn’t feel as if Caitlyn Jenner needed to tell the world that their family was having problems regarding some of the unkind things that had been said about them from the person that had raised them when they were children.

Waiting patiently for her water. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Regardless of what the case may be, it’s clear that Caitlyn Jenner was kept in the dark about the pregnancy and reportedly didn’t find out about the news until she looked it up online.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Jenner read about the pregnancy on multiple news outlets, finding out about the story the same time that Kylie’s fans did, which saddened the Olympic champion beyond belief.

Caitlyn Jenner has grown to realize that she is more distant to the Kardashians and her own daughters than she thought.

A fun off-road race today. My co-driver was brilliant. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Sep 16, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

The supposed fact that Kylie didn’t feel comfortable telling her dad about her pregnancy has shown fans just how broken the 20-year-old’s relationship is with her own father.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]