Watch Atletico Madrid Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: First UEFA Champions League Match At New Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid, who lost to crosstown rivals Real Madrid in the semifinals of the 2016/2017 UEFA Champions League, bring the top level European competition to their new stadium, the 67,000-seat Wanda Metropolitano, for the first time on Wednesday when they host Group C leaders and defending English Premier League title-holders Chelsea in a match that will live stream from Madrid, Spain.

In five previous meeting between the two clubs, the English side has won once, the Spanish team has two victories and two matches have ended in draws.

Spain international star Diego Costa has finally completed a transfer from Chelsea back to his home country — and to Atletico Madrid, who currently sit second on the La Liga Table. But Costa will not be eligible to face his former side in Wednesday’s match due to rules governing the transfer process.

Chelsea, however, are set to give Belgian star Eden Hazard only his second start of the season when Chelsea invades the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday. Hazard is recovering from ankle surgery over the summer, and his only previous start of the 2017/2018 campaign came in a rather insignificant League Cup pairing against hapless Nottingham Forest.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, September 27. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea live stream gets underway at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific.

