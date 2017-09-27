WWE News: Stone Cold Says Braun Strowman Should Have Looked Stronger At ‘No Mercy’

No Mercy was a mixed bag for fans when it comes to the WWE booking decisions. While there was a lot of praise for matches like Sheamus and Cesaro battling Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, there were complaints about the results of the Cruiserweight Championship match and WWE Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

Brock Lesnar V. Braun Strowman

In an interview with 17.7 The Bone, WWE Hall of Fame legend Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked about the finish of the WWE Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar. In that match, the two men fought an even match until Brock hit the F5 and pinned Strowman.

The problem wasn’t that Brock Lesnar won the match, it was the fact that he pinned Braun Strowman after one single F5. Meanwhile, Braun hit his running powerslam on Brock twice, and both ended in a kick out. Brock did do some arm work on Braun, but that didn’t play into the F5 finish.

When asked about the finish, Stone Cold Steve Austin agreed that it wasn’t a good finish. Austin said that the WWE has built up Braun as a monster so it should have taken Brock a couple of F5’s to pin Strowman. Austin said he didn’t see the match, but if it just took one F5 to pin Braun, he agrees that was not the best choice.

WWE Saving Braun Strowman

The WWE worked to make Braun Strowman look dominant again on Monday Night Raw the next night. They had him battle current WWE tag team champion Dean Ambrose and win the match cleanly. It was nice, but it was also something that seemed to lack something – possibly thanks to the clean defeat of Strowman the night before.

However, there was a funny moment after Monday Night Raw went off the air. The good news is that the WWE aired it on YouTube.

At the end of Monday Night Raw, Enzo Amore tried to bury the entire Cruiserweight division after winning the Cruiserweight title at No Mercy. Neville snapped and destroyed Enzo while the cruiserweight wrestlers looked on.

Then, after the show went off the air, Braun Strowman came out. He walked by Neville, who was leaving and then Strowman hit the running powerslam on Enzo Amore in the ring. Braun then told the cruiserweight wrestlers that if they wanted Enzo, they could have him, so they all hit their finishing moves on him.

Fans hated to see Enzo Amore win the title at No Mercy and they hated how Braun Strowman lost his match to Brock Lesnar. When the show went off the air, both men got what was coming to them, much to the fans delight.

