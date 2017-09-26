Tyga’s New Girlfriend Arianny Celeste: Planning Pregnancy After Kylie’s ‘KUWTK’ Baby News?

Tyga has swiftly moved on from Kylie Jenner, but is he ready to have another child again?

According to reports, things are getting serious between the rapper and his new girlfriend, Arianny Celeste, whom Tyga has only been seeing for the past couple of weeks.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Tyga was shocked when he heard about his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy news, so much so that he’s still said to be in denial about it.

While he’s in a committed relationship with Arianny, it goes without saying that there were still some feelings Tyga had for Kylie that now has gone out of the window since she’s expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

Insiders tell the news outlet that Tyga was convinced he would eventually reconcile with Jenner, having never thought that she would end up expecting a baby from the man she has called the love of her life to her friends.

It’s begging the question on whether Tyga would want to get back at the socialite for ultimately breaking his heart and the chances of him ever getting back with her.

It’s rumored that Tyga could potentially want to start a family with Arianny now that he knows Kylie is expecting her first child, just to let it be known that he is over her and that the feeling about moving on is mutual.

Happy B day to my brotha @ae4president from OakLand to La 14yrs later now we worldwide ???????? A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Sep 21, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Of course, if sources are correct in saying that Tyga still loves his former flame, getting Celeste pregnant could cause further damage, even if the twosome are as serious as Hollywood Life claims they are.

Tyga hasn’t spoken to Jenner since their breakup in April. Just a month later, Kylie conceived but kept the news to herself until very recently when she decided to open up to her family about the news of the unexpected pregnancy.

It’s been clarified that Tyga knows he has to move on with his life. Despite having broken up and gotten back together with the reality star in the past, now that there’s a baby involved, he will distance himself from the family entire.

New mixtape soon @djsmallz let's go!! #BugattiRaww A post shared by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:57pm PDT

As for his feelings for the 20-year-old, he hopes they will go away as time continues to pass.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]