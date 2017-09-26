Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Are Reportedly Banned From Seeing Their Father, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three children together, including seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign, but currently, they allegedly aren’t co-parenting.

According to a new report, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who appears to be the only female Kardashian sister without a baby on the way, has had enough of her former boyfriend’s wild ways and recently put a stop to his visitation with their kids — along with the rest of her family.

On September 26, Radar Online revealed that Scott Disick, 34, was last seen with his kids, Mason and Penelope, when they were photographed as a family in Calabasas, California as they enjoyed a frozen yogurt outing.

As the outlet revealed, Scott Disick has been parting with friends around the globe for months and earlier this month, he and his new girlfriend, 19-year-old Sofia Richie, were seen engaging in a blowout fight in Miami, Florida, around the time they confirmed their relationship with a video on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick remained close to one another for years after their split and frequently traveled with their kids on family vacations. However, in recent months, things between them appear to have taken a turn for the worse and last month, Disick was reportedly placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after allegedly becoming drunk at his Hidden Hills home.

In other Kourtney Kardashian news, the mother of three is currently involved in a romance with Younes Bendjima, a boxer and model, after going public with the 24-year-old earlier this year in Cannes. As fans may recall, Kardashian and Bendjima were first photographed together at the end of last year but didn’t officially confirm their romance until this past summer, when they embarked on a number of vacations, including a trip to Egypt with several friends.

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, including her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

No word yet on when the series will return to the E! network.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]