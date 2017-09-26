Kesha Turns To Faith And Prayer Amid Her Troubling Dr. Luke Trial

Kesha literally turned to prayer amid her ongoing trial with music producer Dr. Luke. She appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show where she had an emotional performance of her new song “Praying.” She also performed the song on The Tonight Show, reports Consequence of Sound. She’s been praying a lot and showing off her spiritual side, as evidenced on Instagram. The pop star has been at the center of headlines amid her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke.

During both of her performances, Kesha didn’t hold back and let her powerful vocals speak for itself. She sang her heart out to the light, “I had to learn how to fight for myself/ And we both know all the truth I could tell.”

“Praying” is the lead single from Kesha’s latest album, Rainbow. It’s the first album she’s released in five years. Kesha will be headlining her North American tour in November. Her Rainbow Tour kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 26, in Birmingham, Alabama.

She returned to Ellen, accompanying rapper Macklemore on their new collab, “Good Old Days.” Kesha has successfully returned to the spotlight. She’s received a lot of support from her fans in light of her trial with Dr. Luke. She’s not letting the music producer stop her from releasing music. At a Las Vegas show on Sept. 16, fans shared a video of Kesha throwing shade at Dr. Luke. While she performed the cover “You Don’t Own Me,” she stopped in the middle of her performance to share what she’s been bottling up inside.

“Nobody can ever own you. No matter what they say. No matter what they do. Because to truly own you means they can take away your happiness. And do not ever let some motherf***er take away your happiness!” Kesha ranted to the crowd.

Kesha is getting personal about her trial. She’s also experimenting with different genres of music, as seen on her new album. She’s not holding back when it comes to sharing her struggles with mental health, an eating disorder, and sexual assault. While she never directly mentioned Dr. Luke’s name during her Las Vegas show, it’s clear that she’s not done addressing her legal battle with the music producer.

She’s been desperate to get out of her contract with Sony so she can record with other producers. Kesha’s contract with Sony can’t be terminated because the company wasn’t involved when she was signed by Dr. Luke in 2005. She signed a six-album contract with Dr. Luke, who produced her hit songs “Tik Tok” and “Timber.” Kesha alleges he “sexually, physically, verbally, and emotionally abused” her when they worked together. Kesha cut ties with him years ago, but she’s still signed to Sony.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]