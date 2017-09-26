‘Survivor’ Season 35 Spoilers: Watch First 6 Minutes Of ‘Heroes Vs. Healers Vs. Hustlers’ [Video]

We are one night away from the Survivor Season 35 premiere on CBS, as 18 new castaways on Survivor 2017 are divided into three new tribes. The new season is called Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers and CBS is giving us a sneak peek look at the premiere, as we have the first six minutes below in our Survivor Season 35 spoilers.

As stated, this season consists of three tribes, which were created based on the positive attributes others place on them. So, we have heroes, healers, and hustlers in the mix.

The Heroes will be wearing blue and formally called Levu. Jeff Probst says they are heralded for their achievements, courage, and ideals. The Healers are wearing yellow this season and formally called Soko. Probst said they normally receive gratitude for their “acts of service in helping others heal their physical or emotional pain.” The Hustlers will be wearing red and formally called Yawa. They get their name for being hard workers. Probst said they “get it done, no matter what, 100%, all the time.”

For this video, we get to watch Survivor Season 35 kick off. The 18 new castaways are on the boat and meeting Jeff Probst for the very first time. They did not know the theme of the season, so he informs them of the three tribes and how they got divided that way.

While meeting the new tribes, we also get to learn a little bit more about a few of the castaways. One of them happens to be Ryan, who is a bellhop on the Hustlers tribe. He claims he is 125 pounds, so he is not a physical threat by any means.

Once the tribes are introduced, Jeff explains how they will be grabbing supplies from the boat and then it will be a race to the beach. The first team to the beach will get a fire-making kit, which is helpful when on a deserted island. The second place team gets flint, a smaller way of getting fire. The last place team is the losing team and walks away with nothing.

The premiere is always an awkward episode, as the castaways are trying to get to know each other, yet form alliances at the same time. Check out a sneak peek of the Survivor Season 35 premiere below!

Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers premieres Wednesday, September 27 at 8/7c.

