Interminable dating rumors hounded Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo before they finally revealed in July that they are tying the knot next month. The Descendants of the Sun stars have previously denied their romance, but their avid fans were already sure that they would end up with each other. While most couples usually travel after exchanging their wedding vows, recent reports suggest that the South Korean superstars are already enjoying each other’s company before their much-awaited ceremony.

HelloKpop reported that Joong-ki and Hye-kyo were sighted in Paris, France, earlier this week. The news outlet claimed the couple was shopping at Le Bon Marche department store with their staff. The publication suggested that this could be a part of the pair’s preparation for their upcoming wedding. Pictures of the pair strolling down the streets of the beautiful city also made rounds online.

In the said photos, Song Joong-ki is seen sporting a matching black shirt and pants. The Deep Rooted Tree actor completed his outfit with a pair of white Nike sneakers, a black cap, and a cream-colored jacket. In another picture, Song Hye-kyo is seen wearing a dress topped with a green jacket. The 35-year-old actress adorably held the hand of her fiance while they enjoyed shopping together.

AllKpop shared that Joong-ki and Hye-kyo were spotted boarding Korean Air flight KE901 from Seoul-Incheon International Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport on Sunday, Sept. 24. The publication even claimed that some passengers took to social media to share that they were on the same plane with the Descendants of the Sun stars. The couple flew off to the United States earlier this month for an exclusive photo shoot in San Francisco, California.

Song Joong Ki And Song Hye Kyo Spotted Shopping In Paris https://t.co/lhun1wVPxG #songjoongki — Primadonne (@primadonneblog) September 27, 2017

Another fan met #SongJoongKi in Paris ❤ she said in the front of JK seems SHK. pic.twitter.com/U53ANfTFbc — melina♡ (@genovevamelina) September 26, 2017

Omo sweet ????????#SongJoongKi and #SongHyeKyo spotted at Le Bon Marche clothes store ,Paris by a lucky fan even if it's a glimpse! Cr pic logo pic.twitter.com/4DWsbg7UvM — JoongKi_MY (@SongjoongkiMY) September 26, 2017

Reports have it that Joong-ki and Hye-kyo hired famous Korean photographer Hong Jang-hyun for their prenup photoshoot. For starters, Jang-hyun previously took the wedding photos of Lee Sang-soon and Lee Hyori, as well as Park Soo-jin and Bae Yong-joon. While these speculations could possibly be true, it is important to note that the popular couple has yet to confirm or deny these claims. Hence, devoted followers of the Descendants of the Sun stars should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo’s wedding is expected to happen on Oct. 31 at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul City, South Korea. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about the Song-Song couple!

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]