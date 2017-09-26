Vicki Gunvalson Doesn’t Think Eddie Judge Is Gay, But Says Tamra Judge’s Husband Should Come Out If He Is

Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t believe that Tamra Judge’s husband is gay, but if he is, the Real Housewives of Orange County star thinks he should come out of the closet.

According to a new report, Vicki Gunvalson wants to make it clear that she is not at all homophobic, as Tamra Judge suggested on Instagram earlier this month, and said that the ongoing rumors aren’t actually her fault. Instead, she claims, it is Judge who is responsible for keeping the buzz going.

During an interview with TMZ on September 26, Vicki Gunvalson said that Eddie Judge married her friend and noted that if he was gay or had been with men in the past, he should say it. After all, he’s on a reality show and often times, things come out that wouldn’t necessarily come out.

As for the future, Vicki Gunvalson said that she doesn’t care at all about whether Eddie Judge is gay or not gay. In fact, she wishes Tamra and Eddie Judge a happy life.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, Vicki Gunvalson was on good terms with Tamra Judge when she married Eddie in June 2013 and even served as a bridesmaid during the event, alongside their former co-star Heather Dubrow.

After Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Kelly Dodd and Gretchen Rossi, were seen discussing Eddie Judge’s sexuality during an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this month, Tamra Judge took to her Instagram page, where she slammed the women for attempting to out her husband on national television. She then said that being homosexual is nothing to be ashamed of and said that it was her co-stars who should be ashamed of their behavior.

As fans may recall, Tamra Judge’s Best Man, Ricky, also appeared on the episode and claimed to have seen Eddie Judge kiss a man.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and their co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]