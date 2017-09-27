Pippa Middleton Withdraws From Public Life As Meghan Markle Takes Royal Spotlight With Future Husband

It only has been four months since Pippa Middleton got married to James Matthews, but she has already withdrawn herself from public life. Her wedding was one of the biggest events of the year for British high society and her appearance with her new husband at Wimbledon 2017 drew a lot of attention. But now that the summer is coming to a close, it looks like she likes to keep things private.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle has officially taken the royal spotlight by making her first official appearance with her future husband, Prince Harry. The two have been romantically linked for a long time and they finally confirmed that they have a future together by attending 2017 Invictus Games.

They even held hands at the event, which is frowned upon by royal couples.

“The likely reasoning is more that while traveling on a tour such as the India trip, technically the couple are working representatives of British Monarchy,” a source explained according to Marie Claire. “The couple is likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles abroad.”

Everything is garbage but at least Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held hands in public https://t.co/EhNZTdWiSl pic.twitter.com/5h9pJgJ4i3 — Mashable (@mashable) September 26, 2017

While Meghan Markle is taking center stage with Prince Harry, Pippa Middleton seems happy to be away from the paparazzi. The last time that she has been seen was showing off her haircut while biking around town. She has not been seen with her husband since Wimbledon.

“Pippa Middleton, 34, has been spotted out and about on her bike with a new shoulder-length bob, after previously sporting longer locks flowing well past her shoulders,” reports Daily Mail. “With her wedding out of the way, it’s left Pippa free to experiment with a new look after keeping her hair long for an updo on the big day.”

Have you seen Pippa Middleton's new hairstyle? https://t.co/GzVDWPL1L4 pic.twitter.com/lqqMnzTEzU — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) September 12, 2017

One of the sources close to Pippa admitted that the couple is “quite private,” and like to keep out of the news headlines.

The most dramatic rumor surrounding Pippa Middleton is that she is pregnant. While she has not made any official statement concerning her family, the word on the street is that she is expecting, just like her sister, Kate Middleton.

“Pippa always said she wanted to start a family as soon as she got married, and now her wish has come true,” the source said. “It’s early days yet – and they have decided they don’t want to know the sex of their baby until after it’s born – but Pippa is convinced she is having a little girl.”

The 34-year-old British socialite has been seen visiting Kate, who is suffering from severe morning sickness, at Kensington Palace.

