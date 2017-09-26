Scheana Marie’s Ex Mike Allegedly Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules.

When Scheana Marie and Mike Shay called it quits, he also left Vanderpump Rules. He did show up for the reunion show, but it really seems like he may be coming back to the show, which won’t make things easy on her. Radar Online shared the details about how Mike Shay could be returning. Mike has been gone since their split, but was a big part of the show up until then.

An insider shared that Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval still talk to Shay and he may show up for an appearance on Season 6. It doesn’t sound like he will be coming back full-time, though. On Watch What Happens Live recently, Jax Taylor shared that he doesn’t talk to Mike, but the other guys still do. It didn’t sound like Jax had anything against him they just don’t talk to each other.

Mike Shay and Scheana Marie have both obviously moved on from each other. She is now dating Robert Valletta. If you remember, Shay found out who she was with on the reunion show last season. Shay has been using Tinder to try and find love, but if he has found the perfect girl then he hasn’t shared who it is just yet. Rumors are that Scheana Marie is already hoping for an engagement ring from her new boyfriend, but it hasn’t happened. It seems like they are pretty serious.

The fans will get to know Robert better on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules. Then they will be able to make more of an opinion on how they feel about him. Mike knows him, so putting these two on the show together could end up causing a bit of drama. A lot of the fans were surprised when Mike and Scheana called it quits after such a short time. As of right now, Mike seems to have moved on from reality television and is really focusing on his music.

Doing my thang with @__j_pipp #DDG ???? credit: @chadexfactory A post shared by Mike Shay (@mikeshaymusic) on Jan 9, 2017 at 5:01pm PST

Are you shocked to hear that Mike Shay might return to Vanderpump Rules? Do you feel like this would be a good decision? Sound off in the comments below, and don’t miss Vanderpump Rules when it returns to Bravo.

