Jenniffer González: Thank Pitbull For Private Plane To Move Cancer Patients From Puerto Rico To U.S. For Chemo

Pitbull – a rapper also known as “Mr. Worldwide” to his fans – is gaining plenty of praise online. According to the New York Daily News, Pitbull is helping people suffering from cancer in Puerto Rico get out of the storm-ravaged land in order to get treatment in the U.S. by sending his own private plane to Puerto Rico. Armando Christian Perez – Pitbull’s real name – was thanked by Jenniffer Gonzalez on Twitter on Tuesday. Jenniffer is described on Twitter as a “Congresswoman for Puerto Rico,” with her additional Twitter account ” being the “official account for the Congresswoman of Puerto Rico representing 3.4 million U.S. citizens in Congress.” The former Speaker of the House is also listed as the GOP state chairman and statehood leader, and includes the famous quote on her Twitter page about misbehaving women: “Women who behave rarely make history.”

The actual tweet wherein Jenniffer directly tweeted Pitbull was uncovered by the Twitter pages “Pitbull Updates” and “Pitbull 24/7,” and can be seen below. The New York Daily News translated the tweet from Spanish as follows.

“Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo.”

As seen on Jennifer’s ‏verified Twitter account @Jenniffer2012, the original tweet is written as follows in Spanish.

“Gracias al cantante @ pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @ DeptSaludPR“

Published at 3:33 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26, the tweet has gone viral with people praising and thanking Pitbull along with Jenniffer for caring enough to lend his private plane to be used to rescue cancer patients in Puerto Rico. As far as Pitbull’s reply, the singer told The New York Daily News that lending his private plane was the least he could do to help.

In Pitbull’s statement, he thanked heaven that he had the ability to help people in Puerto Rico who were suffering without power and other necessities in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

“Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part.”

The Grammy Award-winning Pitbull is getting plenty of attention after stepping up and allowing his private plane to be used after Puerto Rico was left without power.

