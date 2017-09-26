Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Pregnant With Tristan Thompson’s Baby In Midst Of Kylie Baby Rumors

Just days after her little sister Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy news broke, Khloe is now the Kardashian sister who is making headlines as she is reportedly expecting her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

As the Inquisitr reported a few days ago, 20-year-old lip kit mogul Kylie Jenner is allegedly expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott. Though the couple has yet to break their silence publicly on the news, Scott was apparently sharing the news with close friends in recent weeks. In turn, Jenner also reportedly told her friends at an event in Anaheim.

Today, TMZ broke the story that Kylie’s big sis, Khloe, is also pregnant. According to the report, multiple sources have confirmed that Khloe is already three months pregnant with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson’s baby. The couple, who has only been dating for about a year, allegedly conceived naturally.

People also reported the news while stating that this would be Khloe’s first child. Thompson has a son, Prince Oliver, with model Jordan Craig. Prince will turn 1-year-old in December. The source tells People that Khloe and Tristan are “thrilled” over the news but aren’t in a rush to make a public announcement. Just this week, the couple began to tell close friends.

❥ իմ սեր ❥ Im ser ❥ All my Love ❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

“Things were complicated a bit by Kylie’s announcement as they don’t want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn’t want to be openly lying to people,” the source told People.

The same source goes on to say that Khloe has wanted a baby for years but wanted to make sure she was in the right relationship first. With Lamar, she intentionally didn’t want to get pregnant and in past relationships with French Montana and James Harden, she never even considered having a child.

???? US???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

This past April, the 33-year-old opened up to ES Magazine about Tristan and what an amazing man he is. She said that Tristan would be an “impeccable” father and dished that at the time, they had already talked about starting a family. When asked if she would accept Tristan’s proposal, Kardashian’s response was solid.

“Yes I would.”

If the pregnancy news of Kylie and Khloe is indeed true, that would make the third Kardashian sister to be expecting a baby at the same time. The Inquisitr reported earlier this month that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were expecting their third child via a surrogate in the beginning of 2018.

Do you think the news is true? Let us know in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images]