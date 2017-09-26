Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Disagree On Who Wears The Pants In Their Relationship

Joy-Anna Duggar might only wear skirts and dresses, but she thinks she’s the one who wears the pants in her relationship. Unfortunately for the Duggar daughter, her husband disagrees.

On next week’s episode of Counting On, viewers will get an inside look at Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party. The couple invited a large group of friends and family members to join them on a camping trip, where everyone spent the afternoon rafting and kayaking. And the fun didn’t end when the sun went down; before they crawled inside their sleeping bags and called it a night, Joy-Anna and Austin’s guests gathered around to watch the couple play a game. A sneak peek for the October 2 episode of Counting On shows Joy-Anna and Austin sitting back-to-back while a friend quizzes them about their relationship in a friendly competition that Jedidiah Duggar dubs “the shoe game.”

“Who wears the pants in your relationship?” Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are asked.

They both respond by raising their right hands, in which they’re both holding a flip flop.

Joy-Anna might think that she’s the boss, but her actions have shown that she prefers Austin Forsyth to make decisions for her. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she’s even let him take control of her closet. Austin has said that he wants his wife to wear dresses, and Joy-Anna has said that she’s willing to oblige him. In other words, she won’t be rocking actual pants anytime soon.

Great turnout today at the Arkansas State Capital for the Arkansas Young Republican State Convention! A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

The Duggar daughter also couldn’t survive a trip to a bridal shop without calling Austin to ask for his advice. Joy-Anna hates going shopping, but she had to try on wedding dresses during the most recent episode of Counting On. She was unsure of what she was looking for, and she became “overwhelmed” after trying on just one of designer Renee Miller’s dresses.

“I called Austin and was like, ‘I don’t know what I want, and I feel bad because I don’t think any of these dresses are going to work, and Miss Renee has been working for such a long time,'” Joy-Anna said, as reported by the Duggar Family Blog.

She also revealed that she had asked for her future husband’s input on everything from her wedding day footwear to how she would wear her hair. According to Joy-Anna, Austin forbade her from walking down the aisle barefoot, and he told her that he wanted her to wear a headband around her forehead. When an off-camera Counting On producer asked Austin what he would like to see in his future bride’s dress, he claimed that he just wanted her to be “in it coming down the aisle.”

However, Joy-Anna sang a different tune. She said that her future husband had made it clear that he didn’t want her to choose a fitted dress, which is one reason she disliked the figure-hugging gown that she tried on first. She also said that Austin wasn’t a fan of poofy skirts and preferred A-line designs.

Watch our Wedding tonight on TLC, 9/8c!! #Forsythwedding #CountingOn A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

Ultimately, the 19-year-old Duggar daughter relied on the opinion of others during her wedding dress shopping trip. Her grandmother spotted a gown with a skirt that she liked, and Miss Renee cut the skirt off. She then cut the top off of a different dress and sewed the two pieces together to create a new gown. The designer said that she would later add three-quarter-length sleeves to the top.

“I knew it was the one because everybody else agreed on it,” Joy-Anna said of her family members’ reactions to the dress.

You can watch Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth continue preparing for their big day when Counting On airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

[Featured Image by Austin and Joy Forsyth/Instagram]