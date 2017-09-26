LeAnn Rimes’ Ex-Husband Explains Why ‘Sweet,’ ‘Innocent’ Brandi Glanville Lashes Out At Eddie Cibrian

LeAnn Rimes’ former husband, Dean Sheremet, recently spoke out about why Brandi Glanville continues to lash out at the country singer and her new husband, Eddie Cibrian.

During a new interview with Bravo’s Personal Space, Sheremet spoke of the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s ongoing struggles with the couple, revealing that because she and Cibrian share two children, Mason and Jake, the drama between them will likely continue for years.

After revealing that he chose to distance himself from LeAnn Rimes after she was caught cheating on him with Eddie Cibrian in 2009 while filming Lifetime’s Northern Lights, Dean Sheremet admitted that he was lucky to be able to get a fresh start after their messy split. Meanwhile, he added, Glanville was locked in a dramatic triangle with the couple and frequently lashed out at Rimes’ efforts to be an involved stepparent in her sons’ lives.

“She really is just one of the most sensitive souls… People think she just lashes out, but I think that they don’t realize that she has such a sweet and innocent soul,” Dean Sheremet explained.

According to Dean Sheremet, Brandi Glanville lashes out not because she’s a bad person, but because she is a mother who feels threatened. He also said that the reality star would continue to lash out if she feels like someone is intentionally hurting someone she loves or hurting her.

As fans will recall, Brandi Glanville and Dean Sheremet have kept in touch for the past several years after first bonding over their former spouse’s affair with one another. They even starred alongside one another in FOX’s My Kitchen Rules.

After splitting from Eddie Cibrian, Brandi Glanville was cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside her former friend, Adrienne Maloof, and remained on the series for several years. However, after the mother of two began feuding with nearly everyone on the cast, she was allegedly demoted from the series and after taking on a part-time role during Season 6, she left the series for good.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo TV later this year for Season 8.

