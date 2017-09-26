WWE’s John Cena And Nikki Bella Argue Over Life & Death Decision, Will Their Marriage Be Hurt?

Ahead other upcoming marriage, John Cena and Nikki Bella had an interesting argument involving a life and death decision, literally. While Nikki Bella is competing on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and John Cena is about to make a movie or two, the duo is also featured on the E! Network in the weekly series, Total Bellas. The show focuses on the lives inside and outside the squared circle for Nikki and Brie Bella as well as their families and significant others. It appears the upcoming episode may show why Nikki could still have doubts about going through with marrying Cena.

In a video clip shared by WWE and E! Network, a preview of the upcoming Wednesday episode for Total Bellas is shown (see video below). The video title is about an “uncomfortable conversation” that Nikki Bella has with John Cena. The future husband and wife are shown riding somewhere in a car with Cena driving, as Nicole probes him about an important decision that a power of attorney would make for their lives. Nikki mentions that she is working on her own power of attorney wishes and wants to get it done with. She says she wants John to be the one responsible for that should she “become a vegetable” and need the plug pulled.

However, things become uncomfortable when Nikki probes Cena about who his own power of attorney is and he won’t reveal the person’s name. Cena tells her that it’s a confidential matter which makes Nikki wonder if she’s Cena’s “No. 2” on the list. Cena lets Nicole know she’s nowhere near the list of people which ultimately hurts his future wife’s feelings. However, Cena stands firm with his decision and lets her know that he’s sorry he hurt her, but he’s not going to change the documents. Nikki expresses her disappointment in how Cena seems to still be treating her as just a girlfriend versus someone more than that.

Over the past several years, one of the biggest issues seemed to be about John Cena committing to marry Nikki Bella, which constantly had Nicole wondering about their future. He finally took that leap and proposed to her in the ring during this past year’s WWE WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. Right after they defeated The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match, Cena told a story to Nicole and the crowd before getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to her. She, of course, said, “Yes,” and now the wedding is being planned. The two will officially tie the knot sometime in 2018, but there’s likely to still be some adjustments and arguments down the road.

Nikki Bella seems to be about being a special person in her future hubby’s life. Meanwhile, John Cena is a guy who has very set ways and “rules” or principles with how he does things. He even had Nikki sign a 75-page document before she could move in with him a while ago. The relationship was even parodied during The Miz and Maryse’s SmackDown Live skits where they mocked John Cena’s treatment of Nikki Bella and his inability to commit to a longterm relationship. The segments made for some hilarious humor based on real-life storylines involving John Cena and Nikki Bella, as well as a way to fuel the fire for the big WrestleMania 33 tag team match.

The conversation between Cena and Nikki is clearly uncomfortable but it’s one that many couples have. A lot of married couples tend to entrust one another with the big decision of “pulling the plug” if necessary. There are some who don’t for their own reasons. One can understand why a man of Cena’s value would want to be cautious about his affairs, especially with where power of attorney is concerned. It’s a major decision to be made regarding his life status. Nikki seems to still love him enough to want to be a part of his future life even if she won’t be handling that decision.

One has to think maybe there’s another legal document that Cena probably will draw up for his future wife if he hasn’t already: a prenuptial agreement.

WWE and Total Bellas fans can see the new episode of the show on E! this Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

[Featured Image by WWE]