‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 19 Spoilers: Brooke Shields’ Role Affects Noah, How Will Olivia Benson React?

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 spoilers previously teased that Brooke Shields was added to the cast. Her exact role was not revealed. However, there is a little more information now. It turns out it has something to do with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her son, Noah. That wasn’t the only juicy tidbit that was unveiled, either.

Spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what may happen on the NBC series.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Michael Chernuchin confirmed that Olivia Benson will take a brutal hit both personally and professionally. In fact, there are going to be times when the two areas of her life crossover and not in a good way. This is especially true considering that Olivia’s son, Noah, is growing older He will demand more of her time. If she gives it to him, then her work at the Special Victims Unit could suffer and vice versa.

However, that isn’t the only struggle that will plague Olivia Benson. Law & Order: SVU Season 19 spoilers tease that Brooke Shields’ character will be a thorn in Olivia’s side. In some way, Noah will be involved in that. However, the showrunner refused to elaborate on what exactly he meant by his statement.

“I told Mariska when we started the season that she’s a broken woman and I’m going to break her more, I’m going to drag her through the woods and she’ll come out at the other end a better person for it. Both professionally and personally she’s going to have a hard time. A lot of it’s going to have to do with Noah, her son. It gets kicked off in the first episode and it blows up into something very big. It looks like it’s very simple.”

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 spoilers also tease what to expect from the rest of the characters. Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) passed the sergeants exam. However, he wants to remain in the Special Victims Unit. The premiere episode, titled “Gone Fishin,” will have him crossing international borders to catch a fugitive sexual predator. Fans will see him contemplate breaking the law in order to bring justice back to the victims in New York City.

As for Rollins (Kelli Giddish, she will be a single mother, just like Olivia Benson. Expect the two women to get closer. The showunner teased that doesn’t just mean as friends, but as the “girls running the show.”

Order in the court! *Bangs gavel* #SVU returns in 2 days. ???? : @brookeshields A post shared by Law & Order: SVU (@nbcsvu) on Sep 25, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

What do you think of these Law & Order: SVU Season 19 spoilers? What do you predict is going to happen with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Olivia Benson?

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR]