Casey Anthony’s Parents To Lose Home 9 Years After Caylee’s Death While Her Memorial Has Been Left To Rot

It’s hard to believe that it has already been nine years since the nation was captivated by the disappearance of Caylee Anthony and the subsequent trial of her mother, Casey.

As many will recall, Casey’s daughter, Caylee, vanished back in June of 2008. According to People, it wasn’t until a month later that Casey reported her daughter missing while the young mother was allegedly partying at clubs and getting tattoos. In July of 2008, the 2-year-old’s remains were found in a wooded area less than a mile from the Anthony home.

It has already been a rough road for Casey’s parents, George and Cindy Anthony, after losing their grandchild and having to see their daughter go on trial in 2011 for the murder of Caylee. But Radar Online is reporting that things have gone from bad to worse for the Orlando couple. In documents obtained by People, it appears that the Anthonys owe $128,852.06 on their home. The couple has allegedly failed to make a mortgage payment over the past six years.

And if that wasn’t enough, the couple is still reeling from Casey’s tell-all interview in which Casey blamed her father for Caylee’s murder. The 30-year-old received a six-figure paycheck for the sit-down interview, according to Radar Online, but didn’t give a dime to her struggling parents.

“George, who has continued to try and move forward from this tragedy and who was vindicated on multiple occasions, is once again forced to relive the hints, rumors, lies and allegations that are being made by Casey Anthony,” Radar Online reports Cindy and George said in a joint statement following their daughter’s interview.

People reports that the Anthonys have filed a response to the bank claims, stating that they are “erroneous,” as they have allegedly already settled this matter in previous litigation. In turn, the Anthonys are countersuing the bank over the matter.

Now, photos from multiple news outlets show young Caylee’s memorial turning into a wasteland. Pictures obtained by Radar Online show the toddler’s memorial site rotting away while items are completely covered in dirt. Other photos from People show the same neglected memorial having been uncared for and overcome with weeds.

Back in Orlando Florida at the location where the found the remains of 2 year old Caylee Marie Anthony. The memorial has downsized over the years but is still there. #caseyanthony #cayleeanthony #rip #truecrime A post shared by Keven Morgan (@morgan090869) on Feb 12, 2016 at 2:14pm PST

A man who lives on the adjacent property from the memorial told People that nobody cleans up Caylee’s memorial anymore. Now and then a car will stop by it, but other than that, it has been completely neglected for some time.

