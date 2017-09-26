‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Danai Gurira Teases Unpredictable Episodes, Says Fans Won’t Be Prepared

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease that the upcoming episodes are going to be quite different. Actress Danai Gurira elaborated on this. The woman who portrays Michonne explained that things would be unpredictable. She also hinted that there is no way for fans to prepare for what is coming up in the long-running series.

TWD Season 8 spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on the AMC television show.

Viewers have been told for months to expect a different season when the show returns. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Danai Gurira also had some things to say about the upcoming episodes. For one, look forward to it being very different. Things will be completely unpredictable. The actress also teased that as much as fans would like to prepare for certain events, there is just no way to do that this time around.

“That’s what’s amazing about the writers of the show, is that they don’t tread the same ground. So you can’t be prepared for it. If you thought, ‘Well, I’ve seen this, I’ve seen that, so I can be prepared for what’s coming next’ — no, you can’t. You won’t be prepared.”

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers for the premiere, which also marks the show’s 100th episode, tease a lot of massive explosions. This isn’t limited to the premiere, though. Expect a lot of explosions and gunfire throughout the season. There will be difficult decisions, strained alliances, characters going rogue, and massive amounts of death.

In fact, Gurira explained that all of the cast members had been knocked off their feet. The character’s stories have been expanded, deepened, and sharpened. The actress also hinted that people would do things that are completely unexpected. However, at the same time, it remains human.

Each season, the TWD cast talks about why fans should tune into the show. However, this season, Danai Guruira makes a promise. Not only are the actors amazed, but the viewers will be as well. She goes as far as to guarantee that it will be an unforgettable and incredible season.

What do you think of The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers that have been released? Are you looking forward to the premiere on October 22?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney]