‘Dance Moms’ Cancellation Update: Lifetime Refutes Rumors, Nia Sioux Frazier Confirms Departure

Lifetime is not airing a new episode of Dance Moms on Tuesday, September 26, but it’s back on October 3. There had been talk that the series had been canceled, but now it looks as if there is still some hope for it continuing, at least with some of the dancers. What’s the scoop?

Dance Moms spoilers tease that the next new episode is titled “There’s A New Team in Town Part 1.” Lifetime notes that it will feature the new team, dubbed the Irreplaceables, competing against Abby Lee Miller. How will Nia Sioux Frazier, Camryn Bridges, Kalani Hilliker, Chloe Lukasiak, and Kendall Vertes do in this face-off?

Unfortunately, it sounds as if the new piece the Irreplaceables do will ultimately fall flat in this debut performance. However, they will keep at it and dole out some showstoppers in later episodes. There are still some Season 7 episodes still on the way, but fans are anxious to know what comes after that. Has Dance Moms been canceled?

The International Business Times initially reported on the apparent Dance Moms cancellation. However, they have since shared updates indicating that the series may not be ending yet after they were contacted by Lifetime.

IBT explains that after they noted the phrasing of the Season 7 finale being referred to by the network as a series finale, Lifetime released a statement that changed the wording. In making this revision, the network said that the prior wording was simply incorrect. It seems they were emphatic in their follow-up with IBT that the upcoming Season 7 finale is not being termed a series finale, but it doesn’t sound as if they went so far as to confirm they will be doing an eighth season either.

Lifetime has typically left fans in suspense when it came to renewals for the series, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that they would backtrack on this front and try to leave things open-ended regarding the future of the show. It doesn’t sound as if Dance Moms has necessarily been renewed, but it does seem clear that Lifetime wants to keep its options open for now. However, if the show does return, it likely will be with big changes.

Teen Vogue shares that Nia Sioux Frazier has made the decision to leave Dance Moms, even if it continues. She says that the show has been a great platform, but she has had to pass up opportunities along the way. Now that she is off of Dance Moms, she’s getting to do things she’s wanted to do.

Nia says that she will continue to dance, but she wants to continue building her music career and is anxious to try out acting. She has an independent film called Summer Dance set for release next spring, and she is determined to be a role model for young girls as she builds her entertainment platform.

What about other elite team dancers like Chloe Lukasiak, Camryn Bridges, Kalani Hilliker, and Kendall Vertes? There had been rumors swirling about a Season 8 with an all-new cast, but nothing official has been released.

Do you think that Dance Moms has been canceled and Lifetime is just holding off on releasing the news, or could it continue?

