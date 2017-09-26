‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fake? Viewers At Odds After Recent Unofficial Update

Following an update on “unofficial” Ami Brown’s health, viewers of Alaskan Bush People took to Facebook to share some mixed feelings about the show and about the Brown family. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a non-fan Facebook page shared an update about the Brown matriarch on Monday. It didn’t take long for fans and non-fans to show their sides, some posting well-wishes for Ami and others slamming the family and calling them fake, which isn’t anything new.

The popular Discovery Channel show has long been called “fake” by viewers who simply don’t believe that the Brown family lived their lives in the Alaskan bush, completely away from all of the hustle and bustle of city lights, technology, and riches. People have been insisting the show is scripted and that the family is faking it for television gold, and those opinions haven’t changed much.

Some people have been so adamant about the show being fake that they’ve wondered if Ami’s cancer has also been faked. Most people will probably agree (at this point anyway), however, that Ami is indeed sick and not faking anything for anyone when it comes to her health.

All of that said, some viewers are still willing to bet that the Brown family is full of bologna on many things. Of course, you’re going to see a lot more of that push back on sites that are proud to call out the family.

Below are some of the positive reactions posted on the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Exposed Facebook page.

“Love you Ami and I hope you get [your] strength up and keep fighting. I look forward to seeing you soon,” wrote one Facebook user.

“All my prayers go out to Ami and her family God bless you all,” said another.

And below you can read a couple of the negative comments.

“The only one I truly feel sorry for is Ami. This show is a super slow motion train wreck you just can’t turn away. I wish no one any ill will with cancer having had it at the age of 17,” said another.

“They are paid actors on a scripted show. Like any actors they are paid, in addition they get donations from idiots who believe the whole farce,” added a fourth.

There has not been an official update on Ami’s health or on the show itself in regard to when or if there will be another season. Rumors have gone back and forth on this, with some outlets reporting that filming is going to start soon and others claiming that the show is on hiatus indefinitely as the family rallies around Ami during this difficult time.

