According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Dwyane Wade decided to reunite with LeBron James on a one-year, $2.3 million contract. In addition to this report, Wade is expected to be in Independence, Ohio for the evening practice session on Wednesday according to Wojnarowski.

Wade signed with the Cavs, after the Chicago Bulls and Wade agreed on a buyout, Wade left $8 million on the table. Wade cleared waivers on Wednesday and became an unrestricted free agent. Wade didn’t care he wanted to get out of the Bulls franchise and reunite with his best friend. Wade and LeBron won two championships out of four appearances on the Miami Heat.

Wade,35, shown us that he can still be productive on the floor. Last season, the three-time NBA champion, averaged 18 points per game.

Before signing with the Cavs, Wade was interested in the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Miami Heat according to ESPN. However, Wade stated that he wanted to join a contender. The Cavaliers have been to the Finals three straight times. While the East showing signs of decomposing, Cleveland will have a much easier pathway to the Finals. All-stars like Jimmy Butler, Carmelo Anthony, Paul George, and Paul Millsap all went to the western conference.

The Cavaliers will have the most fierce depth in the East and arguably the NBA. Adding Wade will allow JR Smith to come off the bench. Smith, who can change a three-point lead to a 12 point lead in a blink of an eye will help spark the bench when LeBron is taking a breather. Wade, will not mess up the team chemistry because he’s a veteran and has no problems of taking the backseat Also, Dwyane knows what it takes to be on James team.

We’ve seen the two brothers working out with each other over the offseason to get prepared for the most exciting season ever.

Adding Wade to the Cavs put three Chicagoans on the same team, Derrick Rose, Iman Shumpert, and Wade. Rose and Wade both played on the Bulls. They will return face their former team in the preseason, on October 10th.

Reuniting Wade & LeBron is what the NBA needed to complete this impeccable offseason.

