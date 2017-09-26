‘DWTS’ News: Cheryl Burke Talks Wanting To Marry Matthew Lawrence, Have Three Kids

Cheryl Burke of Dancing With the Stars is back with her ex, Matthew Lawrence, again, and it looks like things are going great for them. Us Weekly is sharing that Cheryl is now speaking out about her thoughts on Matthew, and she wants to marry him.

They first dated each other back in the mid-2000s, but things ended with them. Cheryl said they are already talking about marriage, and that is what she wants with him when the time is right. She teased that she isn’t getting any younger, and she hopes it is sooner rather than later. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Matthew Lawrence proposed to Cheryl before long.

She went on to explain that they are going to try for at least three kids, but they want to start out with one healthy baby. Cheryl seems like she is certain that she has found the guy she will spend the rest of her life with, and it took them a bit to reconnect, but the wait was worth it. She admitted that seeing Maks and Peta with their baby made her want one, but they have plans to get engaged and married before taking this step.

They actually met ten years ago through Matthew’s older brother, Joey, when he was on the show. They reunited over Christmas this year and have been together ever since. She said they never even ran into each other over the past ten years, which was kind of odd.

Cheryl Burke is back again on this season of Dancing With the Stars. The fans are excited to see her back again. Cheryl is with Terrell Owens this season on the show, and she stands a great chance of winning it. Hopefully, everyone will get to see Matthew in the audience this season. She did share that he isn’t that into social networks, and even though he is an actor, he is just a normal guy.

‪Sunday Funday @SandalsResorts #sandalsresorts #sandalslasourcegrenada‬ A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Jul 23, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Are you happy to see that Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence are back together and doing great? Do you feel like this couple will end up married? Sound off in comments below and don’t miss new episodes of Dancing With the Stars on Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Steve Jennings/Getty Images]