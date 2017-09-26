Walt Disney World Housekeeper Arrested After Leaving 2-Year-Old In Hot Car While Asking For Time Off

A woman who works as a housekeeper at a Walt Disney World resort was arrested after she left a toddler in a hot car on Monday afternoon. Thirty-seven-year-old Myriam Lubincadet said that she was going into her workplace to request time off and only expected to leave the 2-year-old little girl in the car for a few minutes. Before too long, another cast member saw the child in tears and sweating horribly in the car.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Lubincadet picked up the girl earlier in the day and went to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, where she parked around 12:15 p.m. She went inside to speak with her manager about requesting time off to watch the child and didn’t expect to be gone long.

Lubincadet made an agreement to babysit the child when the girl’s mother was in labor.

After another cast member saw the girl in the car “crying and sweating profusely,” the police were called, and the 2-year-old was taken out. The windows had been partially rolled down, but the safety seat quickly rose to a temperature of 113.5 degrees by the time the toddler was found.

Lubincadet was arrested on suspicion of child neglect after revealing to deputies of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office that the girl was left in the card for 30 to 45 minutes. She said the intention was to leave the child out in the car for no more than five minutes while she spoke with her manager.

Upon finding her manager to speak with him about the time off, he already let Lubincadet that he knew about the young girl left in her vehicle.

The toddler was brought to Florida Hospital Celebration Health with a temperature of 97.1 degrees, and she was found to be in stable condition.

There has been no comment from Walt Disney World at this time regarding the incident of the 2-year-old child being left in the hot car. Myriam Lubincadet’s arrest on child neglect resulted in a bond set at $1,000, which she posted on Tuesday. The good thing here is that the young girl left in the hot car at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort is in stable condition, as she did not remain in the vehicle for too long.

