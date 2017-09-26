Kailyn Lowry Keeps Baby Name A Secret As She Worries About Chris Lopez’s Involvement In Her Child’s Life

Kailyn Lowry was seen expressing her concern in Chris Lopez’s dedication to their family during Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 Season 8.

As fans may have seen, Lowry had a busy episode, which kicked off with her graduation preparations. Then, later on in the show, the longtime reality star and mother of three was seen talking to a friend about her ex-boyfriend’s future role in their child’s life, revealing that she was far from confident.

As Kailyn Lowry explained, Chris Lopez was around at the moment and would likely be around when their baby arrived. However, when it came to her thoughts on their future, Lowry admitted that his role in their child’s life would likely fade.

“Right now he wants his family he wants to be together and try to work this out, that very well could happen but I am, I am preparing for him to not be around,” she admitted, according to a report by OK! Magazine on September 25.

In early August, after filming the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez welcomed a baby boy, who they referred to by the nickname “Baby Lo,” and still, weeks later, they have yet to confirm the baby’s name publicly.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Following the birth of “Baby Lo” in early August, Kailyn Lowry told fans that her child didn’t yet have a name. As she explained, she was unable to decide on a moniker for her child — even after requesting suggestions from her many fans and followers on Instagram and Twitter. Then, last week, Lowry said that she had finally chosen the name but noted that she would be keeping the name to herself until having a customized blanket made for the boy.

In addition to “Baby Lo,” Kailyn Lowry is also mom to 7-year-old Isaac, from her relationship with Jo Rivera, and 3-year-old Lincoln, from her marriage to Javi Marroquin, which ended in 2016 just months before Lowry conceived her third child.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, as well as her co-stars Briana DeJesus, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]