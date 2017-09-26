‘Dr Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet’ Returns With A New Season Of Challenges [Exclusive Video]

Dr. Jeff Young and his staff at Planned Pethood Plus never seem to slow down in their mission to help every animal that comes through their busy doors. Along with his dedicated team of experienced veterinarians, vet techs, and support personnel, Dr. Jeff shows no signs of slowing down, and does what he can to help as many animals as possible. Premiere Date shared that fans of the popular series feel that they have come to know Dr. Jeff in a more personal way after his latest battle with cancer, and in turn the show is now ranked as Animal Planet’s top series in 2017 among 1.3 million total viewers.

Now settled into their new building, challenging cases continue to pour in but Dr. Jeff is more than ready to handle whatever comes his way. The exclusive video clip reveals that Dr. Jeff and his staff have their work cut out for them as they try to save a Labrador retriever who has a penchant for eating the wrong things.

After ingesting a tool belt, Charlie now has both leather and metal in his stomach. Dr. Jeff isn’t concerned about the leather, it’s the metal that poses a significant, life-threatening risk to the animal. He explains to Charlie’s owner that as the metal dissolves it becomes toxic, and seems to already be affecting Charlie’s liver.

“They’re lifesavers for him,” the emotional owner states. “Because otherwise I’d be missing a buddy and so would my wife.”

According to The Futon Critic, other cases include a cat that returns home after missing for 18 months suffering from a broken leg, and Lucy the chihuahua faces serious complications as she tries to deliver her puppy. Dr. Jeff and his team will also continue to serve their community by providing outreach services to a homeless shelter in Denver called Sox Place, where they offer spay and neuter surgeries free of charge to all the residents’ pets.

‘Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet’ is returning to @AnimalPlanet for an all-new season premiering September 30th https://t.co/SwpeCrlEXZ pic.twitter.com/daVYJasHhH — DiscoveryComm (@DiscoveryComm) August 29, 2017

As in previous seasons, the team will once again travel to international locations that are often under served, including Mexico and Romania. Dr. Jeff and his staff will be providing much-needed services such vaccinations, spays, and neuters that will help keep animals healthy and aid in controlling the pet population down.

The series is produced for Animal Planet by Double Act, Alastair Cook serves as executive producer and Penny Fearon serves as the showrunner. Lisa Lucas is the executive producer and Patrick Keegan is supervising producer for Animal Planet. Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet was developed by Kurt Tondorf for Animal Planet.

The fourth season premiere of Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet airs on Saturday, September 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

