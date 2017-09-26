Fans Are Disappointed By Gwen Stefani’s Absence On ‘Voice’ Season 13, Will She Return For Season 14?

Gwen Stefani isn’t featured on the currently airing season of The Voice, and fans aren’t too happy about it.

As the debut episode of The Voice Season 13 aired on NBC last night, fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations with Stefani’s absence and spoke of their desires for the former No Doubt frontwoman to be included in a future season of the singing competition series.

“Not happy with the voice taking my Alicia and Gwen away,” one person wrote, according to a September 25 report by Life & Style magazine.

“I miss [Gwen Stefani] on The Voice,” added another.

As Life & Style magazine explained, fans are hoping for a Gwen Stefani return and when it comes to Stefani herself, she seems to be open to the idea as well. In fact, during an interview last month, the mother of three admitted that she was quite sad to leave the show after Season 12 and noted that she was emotionally invested in the series throughout her time on the coaches panel.

In addition to getting to help other singers, Gwen Stefani said that being a part of The Voice fueled her musical endeavors and inspired her to create more music of her own.

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 24, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Gwen Stefani’s longtime boyfriend, Blake Shelton, also recently spoke of her exit from The Voice, confirming that he did not want to see the singer, who he’s been dating since late 2015, vacate her coaching chair for Season 13. As he explained, his ego is fueled by his relationship with Stefani and he loves walking into a room with her on his arm.

“Being in the vicinity of her is unbelievable,” he gushed.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romance began on the set of The Voice Season 9. So, the series will likely always have a special place in both of their hearts, and when it comes to the future, fans are hoping to soon see them reunite on-screen.

While Stefani’s role on Season 14 of The Voice has yet to be confirmed, she has been alternating seasons on the show for the past several years and is expected to continue to do so for years to come, especially due to the fact that she and Shelton are going strong.

The Voice Season 13 airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]