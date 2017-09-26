Jennifer Hudson’s ‘The Voice’ Debut Leaves Viewers Divided

Jennifer Hudson made her much-anticipated debut on The Voice Season 13 last night (September 25), but got some pretty mixed reactions from the show’s loyal viewers.

A number of social media users flocked to Twitter to make it clear that they weren’t exactly too impressed with Jennifer’s coaching skills, with some claiming that the Oscar winner appeared to be making the show all about herself as she sat alongside retuning coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Miley Cyrus.

“Does Jennifer realize that the show isn’t all about her??? #thevoice” one fan tweeted of the former American Idol contestant’s debut, while another added that they wished former coach Alicia Keys had returned after leaving the show earlier this year to spend more time with her children, 4-year-old Egypt and 2-year-old Genesis.

“Am I the only one who thinks Jennifer is annoying?” @jessicawetsel1 asked while watching. “I want Alicia as a judge on The Voice.”

The tweet prompted a whole host of responses on the social media site, a number of whom agreed during the premiere that Hudson may not be the best fit for the NBC singing series.

“I agree. Extremely annoying,” one The Voice viewer replied of the singer and actress. “…It’s the first night and she is just taking over. Annoying,” another added.

But while many weren’t impressed by Jennifer’s first appearance on the U.S. version of the show after winning The Voice U.K. earlier this year, others were more willing to give the “Spotlight” singer a chance on the talent search.

“Can I just say that @IAMJHUD is awesome? Great addition to #TheVoice family!” @ItsJakeMusic said of Hudson’s debut on the popular singing show.

Twitter user @crickeysquad even claimed on the 140-character site during the premiere that Hudson “is the best thing that has ever happened” to the series, which first debuted on NBC in 2011.

Time to turn it UP. #VoicePremiere starts NOW! ✌️ A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on Sep 25, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

But while her debut appearance got some pretty mixed responses from viewers, Jennifer teased earlier this year that she won’t be going easy on her fellow coaches Blake, Adam, and Miley just because she’s the new girl in town.

After filming the blind audition stages of Season 13, the star admitted that she’d been watching her fellow coaches work and had been attempting to get together a strategy so she can win the series on her first try.

“It’s almost like a game,” she told Hollywood Outbreak her coaching strategy. “You’ve gotta strategize, like, ‘Okay, what’s Blake over here doing? What’s Adam doing?'”

“Okay, now what am I gonna do?” Hudson continued. “Miley! Get out the way!”

But when she’s not strategizing about how to beat her fellow coaches, it sounds like Jennifer is busy getting feisty on the set.

Adam Levine revealed earlier this year that things got so intense during the blind audition rounds that the “Trouble” singer even took off her shoe and threw it at a contestant after they sang.

The Voice Season 13 airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights.

What did you think of Jennifer Hudson’s debut appearance on The Voice? Are you Team Jennifer?

