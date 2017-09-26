Ain’t It Cool Implodes Amidst Harry Knowles Assault Allegations

Geek culture aficionado and founder and owner of Ain’t it Cool seems to be fiddling while Rome burns. The well known nerd and geek culture commentator is faced with popular contributors leaving the ship as well as more women coming forward with sexual assault allegations. On Saturday, IndieWire broke the news that Jasmine Baker had come forward accusing him of inappropriately rubbing up against her and reaching under her shirt during an event at the Alamo Drafthouse. Since the initial allegations were lodged, more women have come forward with complaints of inappropriate behavior and sexual assault.

Harry Knowles has recently been hit hard by former fans and supporters on Twitter. Despite all this, Knowles is attempting to conduct business as usual. His tweet regarding “behind the scenes” featurettes from the upcoming Blade Runner 2049 movie was ignored on the main as Twitter users flayed him in the comments. Knowles is denying all charges but contributors Eric “Quint” Vespe, Steve “Capone” Prokopy and “Horrorella” have left the sinking ship already. The alleged abuse took place at the Alamo Drafthouse. This is just the latest scandal for the Drafthouse.

Alamo Drafthouse was not only the home of the “women only” Wonder Woman screening that cropped up in a lawsuit. Alamo Drafthouse was sued by a gay, law professor from New York. The Albany law professor pointed out they were clearly in violation of anti-discrimination laws by denying men entry. Drafthouse were also considered complicit in allowing another alleged abuser, Devin Faracini back in the fold despite a very similar situation.

These two VICE behind the scenes featurettes on BLADE RUNNER 2049 are outstanding! https://t.co/W43YfSrBYL via @headgeek666 — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) September 25, 2017

Your contributors are leaving. More women are coming forward. Say something, Harry. It’s over. pic.twitter.com/e7cNvJVaSk — Andy Young (@AndyYoungFilm) September 25, 2017

Faracini, a former editor-in-chief of Birth.Movies.Death magazine was initially fired but Drafthouse recently revealed that they had allowed him to return in “a limited capacity.” Just earlier this month Faracini finally resigned from the aforementioned “limited capacity” role when the news of his return made waves.

::whispering::

i bet devin faraci gave alamo drafthouse the idea for the all-women WONDER WOMAN screenings

— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) September 12, 2017

Perhaps the greatest irony is the fact that an institution that attempted to “support feminism” by having a women’s only screening would also be guilty of protecting alleged sexual harrassment cases like Faracini and now Knowles. Attorney Lisa Bloom talked to IndieWire about the Faracini case and likened Faracini and others accused of sexual harrassment to “a ticking time bomb.”

