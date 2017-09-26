NFL Power Rankings 2017: Week 4 Top 10 Movers Include Packers, Eagles, & Redskins

The latest NFL power rankings for the 2017 season are out as Week 4 is nearly underway. During the past three days worth of football games, several teams continued their stay among the best of the best in the league, while a few new squads moved into the top 10. Notable teams that joined the 10 best in the league so far were the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles who each have started off their seasons at 2-1. Here’s a look at the latest power rankings ahead of the next group of games on the NFL slate.

Depending on where one looks for their NFL power rankings, there will be a different top 10. However, a handful of teams seem to remain amongst the top four. Those include the two undefeated squads, the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs, each of whom won their third-straight game to start the season. Also up there are the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, who each have rebounded with wins after disappointing earlier losses. On Sunday, Tom Brady and the Pats topped the Texans 36-33 in a back-and-forth contest. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, but just barely in overtime, 27-24. Now the Packers prepare for a home game against division rivals Chicago with a short week of rest.

The Falcons and Chiefs looked solid once again, as Atlanta kept the top spot with a hard-fought win over Detroit and Kansas City topped the Chargers 24-10 in Los Angeles. A slew of teams lost their undefeated status during the past weekend’s action. That included the Ravens getting embarrassed by the Jaguars in London, and the Carolina Panthers struggling to score at home against the Saints. The Steelers fell to the Bears in overtime, while the Bucs, Raiders, Lions, Dolphins, and Broncos all suffered their first losses of the season. The teams hurt the most by losses were the Steelers and Ravens. Pittsburgh dropped several spots in the latest top 10, while Baltimore fell out of the listing due to Jacksonville routing them, 44-7.

Below are the latest power rankings with team records and their spot in last week’s rankings listed beside them.

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings:

Atlanta Falcons (3-0) (No. 1) Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) (No. 2) New England Patriots (2-1) (No. 4) Green Bay Packers (2-1) (No. 6) Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) (No. 3) Oakland Raiders (2-1) (No. 5) Denver Broncos (2-1) (No. 7) Dallas Cowboys (2-1) (No. 8) Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) (N/A) Washington Redskins (2-1) (N/A)

A win by the Washington Redskins during Sunday Night Football against the Oakland Raiders has brought them into Top 10 status this week. That win put them in a three-way tie with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East division lead. This coming week, the Eagles visit the Los Angeles Chargers while Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Rams. The Redskins will be on the road for Monday Night Football as they take on the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. A big victory by Kirk Cousins and Washington could certainly boost them a bit in the next edition of the NFL power rankings.

Other teams could find their way into the Top 10 should they win their games this weekend, but they’ll need teams in the lower part of the top 10 to lose. Detroit is on the cusp of breaking into the Top 10. They’ll be visiting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Tampa Bay is also nearby and they’ll host a struggling New York Giants team. Other teams to watch for include the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. Miami will participate in the league’s second-straight game in London with an early morning start time on Sunday as they take on Drew Brees and the Saints.

Sports fans, do you agree or disagree with any of this week’s Top 10 for the NFL power rankings? Which teams would you move up or down or remove from the list?

