‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14 Spoilers: Yet Another Doctor Is Not Returning To Grey Sloan Memorial

Season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy is almost here, and according to the cast of the long-running ABC medical drama, fans should expect quite a few changes. The return of executive producer Krista Vernoff will result in the show bringing more laughs as it did in its earlier days, and many cast changes will also shake things up.

Marika Dominczyk, who played Dr. Eliza Minnick, and Jerrika Hinton, who played Dr. Stephanie Edwards, are not returning for the upcoming season. Now, according to TV Line, it seems that Tessa Ferrer (aka Dr. Leah Murphy) will also be absent in Season 14 as well.

The network has not confirmed Ferrer’s departure, but the TV Line sources are saying that she has not been seen filming the new season. Ferrer first joined the show in Season 9 as an intern and then became a series regular in Season 10. However, she left in 2013 after Season 11 but returned to restart her romance with Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) two seasons later.

In addition to Dominczyk, Hinton, and Ferrer, Jason George (Dr. Ben Warren) will also not be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial. However, his reasons are quite different. George will be moving to a Grey’s Anatomy spin-off that will be produced by Shonda Rhimes, and it will focus on a group of Seattle firefighters. The show doesn’t have a name yet, and it’s not clear how Dr. Warren fits into the show, but George says he is “looking forward to finding out.”

As for how the return of Vernoff will change things, Giacomo Gianniotti (who plays Andrew DeLuca) says the show will look more like it did in its earlier days.

“We have some new writers and fresh voices that are going to give this season an amazing new vibe and energy. It’s going to be lighter and funnier. Krista wants comedy and wants people to laugh. That’s the way she started it, and she wants to continue that.”

Vernoff was the EP for the first eight seasons of the show but left to work on the Grey’s spinoff Private Practice and Showtime’s popular dramedy Shameless. Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie, says that Vernoff will help shift the show to being more “light, bouncy, and fun” while at the same time bringing meaningful drama and dealing with serious subjects.

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC for a two-hour season premiere on Thursday, September 28. Check out a sneak peek below.

