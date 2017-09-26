Chelsea Houska Vaccinates Watson, Some Fans Throw A Fit At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star

Chelsea Houska can’t catch a break! The Teen Mom 2 star recently posted a photo of son Watson Cole, who she co-parents with Cole DeBoer, simply lying still and being cute. Seems like nothing even remotely controversial, right? Well, as it turns out, that simple photo drew Chelsea into the vaccination controversy — and Twitter had a fit.

As In Touch Weekly reports, Chelsea seems to have anticipated the hullabaloo. On Monday, she posted a cute photo of Watson Cole on Instagram, celebrating the fact that he’s 8-months-old. And that’s it. Nothing about vaccinations, or medical care in general — just Watson Cole.

But, as it turns out, fan @AmberSehaves decided that now would be the time to thrust Chelsea and Watson into the vaccination discussion.

It’s not hard to figure out who Amber got there. As In Touch Weekly writer Megan Heintz points out, next week’s episode is about Watson getting his vaccinations. Amber must have seen the previews and decided that now is as good a time as any to bring up the vaccination controversy.

Chelsea saw it coming a mile away.

Once Amber got the “conversation” started, things went downhill from there. Twitter users sniped at each other back and forth, bringing out all of the arguments for and against vaccinations (Vaccinations contain mercury! Herd immunity! and so on).

I was waiting for these tweets….???? https://t.co/2X4CvtfxpT — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) September 26, 2017

And while the Inquisitr will not rehash those arguments here (that’s a subject for another article at another time), Heintz notes that between 80 and 90 percent of parents vaccinate their children, while those 10-20 percent who don’t vaccinate do so for a variety of reasons include health concerns and religious views, among others.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), meanwhile, insists that vaccines are safe.

“The United States’ long-standing vaccine safety system ensures that vaccines are as safe as possible. Currently, the United States has the safest vaccine supply in its history. Millions of children safely receive vaccines each year. The most common side effects are typically very mild, such as pain or swelling at the injection site.”

Vaccine controversies aside, Chelsea is moving forward with her life on- and off-camera. With a second wedding in her near future, Chelsea went dress shopping recently. Officially, Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are already married, having tied the knot in a “tiny ceremony” with just family present. However, she’s planning a larger ceremony, and a reception, down the road.

And it will almost certainly be featured on an upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2.

