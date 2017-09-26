‘Little Couple’ Updates: Jen Arnold, Bill Klein, Will, And Zoey Celebrate A Birthday As New Episodes Arrive

The Little Couple, featuring Dr. Jennifer Arnold, Bill Klein, Will and Zoey, is finally back on TLC with new episodes. Fans had been chomping at the bit to see the family back on television, and there is plenty of catching up to do. What is the latest from the family off-screen as viewers catch up on-screen?

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Jen, Bill, Will, and Zoey left Houston, Texas and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida over the summer so Arnold could take advantage of an exciting job opportunity. It will take some time for this to play out on The Little Couple, as TV Guide details that Tuesday’s episode will show more of the Arnold-Klein family’s trip to Scotland and England.

After concerns about their old home in Houston during Hurricane Harvey and their new home in St. Petersburg with Hurricane Irma, the Little Couple got to relax a bit and celebrate Zoey’s birthday. Jen wished Zoey a happy birthday via her social media pages and it looks like the family spent some time at Disney World to celebrate. Arnold also shared a photo of Will during their day of fun, calling him their knight in shining armor.

Happy Mermaid Birthday to our princess Zoey! @waltdisneyworld A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Sep 23, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Our knight in shining armor! #littlecouple A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Jen has spent a lot of time speaking out about health care with a potential vote on the Graham-Cassidy bill looming. As the Little Couple star details, this legislation could be catastrophic for kids like Will and Zoey, who were born with medical conditions that could be problematic in getting coverage if the proposed changes are implemented.

Arnold has been tweeting resources for followers to check out related to the bill and she is urging people to contact their senators as the process of considering the legislation moves forward. Jen has posted tweets thanking Senator John McCain and Senator Susan Collins in particular for their resistance to the bill and the Little Couple star has shared personal stories from families who would be significantly impacted by the potential changes.

Fans love Dr. Jennifer Arnold, Bill Klein, Will, and Zoey, and they’re thrilled to see them back on TLC. Luckily, the buzz is that there is plenty more on the way now that the legal issues that kept it off the air have been resolved. Tune in to TLC Tuesday nights to see what comes next for The Little Couple crew.

#GrahamCassidy negatively impacts Will & Zoey bc of their #preexistingconditions. Tell your U.S. senators to vote NO! http://bit.ly/2heIw1F A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Sep 21, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

#GrahamCassidy undermines coverage & access for 70+ million kids & their families. Tell your U.S. senators to vote NO! pic.twitter.com/re9bVLckqA — Jennifer Arnold, MD (@JenArnoldMD) September 23, 2017

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]